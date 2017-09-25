2 Fort Worth officers responding to road rage call injured in crash

(Photo: Fort Worth Police Department)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Two officers were transported to Fort Worth hospitals after they were injured in a crash during a pursuit of a road rage suspect Sunday afternoon, police reported.

Reported to both be awake and alert, one officer was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital and the other to John Peter Smith Hospital.

At the time of the crash, the officers were in pursuit of a suspect who reportedly pointed a gun at a vehicle at Interstate 20 and Hulen Street.

During the pursuit, the officers’ vehicle crashed into a Wells Fargo bank wall at northbound Loop 820 at White Settlement Road.

The suspect’s vehicle was disabled after it also crashed, police said. The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody after a search in a neighborhood just west of Loop 820 in the Maryville Lane area.

