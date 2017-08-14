2 dead in Hood County accident on US 377

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

HOOD COUNTY, Texas -- Two people died in a head on collision west of Tolar on US 377 Monday night.

DPS confirms that a third motorist was involved but did not contribute to the accident, circumstances are still under investigation.

They say 59-year-old Carylane Bogen from Granbury and 36-year-old Robert Earl Buttrey, Jr. from Stephenville were killed in the accident.

It is not clear why Bowen’s car crossed the center line, but when it did, it struck Buttrey’s car head on, killing both drivers.

The accident closed the highway in both directions just before 6 p.m. with detours in place at Tolar and Bluffdale.



The highway is expected to reopen Monday evening.

