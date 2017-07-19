2 arrested in prostitution ring, Tyler police searching for additional suspect

Photos: Tyler Police Department

TYLER - The Tyler Police Department arrested three suspects in an alleged prostitution ring (of which two victims were underage) after receiving and investigating an outcry for help earlier this year by one of the victims.

Officers were called to the Rodeway Inn Hotel in Tyler in April where an underage female told them three men had picked her up the day before from a restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas. She claimed the men were promoters of prostitution of which she and three other females were victims.

The three suspects were identified as 25-year-old Cederrick Monshod Shaquil Clarkson, 26-year-old Demarcus Fanshun Davis, 24-year-old Kentrell Dewayne Davis. The four female victims ranged in age from 17-36 and were from Grand Prairie, Haltom City, Frisco and Rockdale.

After a months-long extensive investigation examining social media, surveillance video and other electronic devices, detectives concluded that the three suspects knowingly controlled, supervised and managed the prostitution ring.

Warrants were issued, and Kentrell and Demarcus Davis were arrested at the Tarrant County Jail (they were in custody there for unrelated offenses) for engaging in organized criminal activity for aggravated promotion of prostitution.

Detectives are still searching for Clarkson. He is from the Shreveport area, but is known to live at hotels and motels in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Anyone with information about Clarkston's whereabouts is asked to call Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Homeland Security Investigations Division (HSI) assisted in this investigation.

© 2017 KYTX-TV