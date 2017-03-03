2-alarm fire at the demolition site of Six Flags Mall in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas – A two-alarm fire at the demolition site of Six Flags Mall in Arlington sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city and led to the precautionary evacuation of the Cinemark Tinseltown USA theatre early Thursday night.

This is the second time Arlington firefighters have responded to a fire at the demolition site. On February 6, 2017 fire raced through the ceiling above the old food court, also prompting a two alarm response.

Firefighters used aerial trucks to pump water on the most recent blaze – and construction equipment was used to move rubble to better access hot spots.

The mall is being torn down to make way for a 1.4 million dollar industrial complex that is expected to eventually employ around 2,000 people.

About 30-40 people were evacuated from the movie theatre. Most self-evacuated when the fire alarms initially went off.

