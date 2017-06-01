Austin blind student heads to the World Games in Hungary

AUSTIN, Texas -- You don't have to spend much time around 17-year-old Davieon Perez to see his love of goalball.

Perez has played the sport for quite some time at The Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Austin.

The competition is tough, but Perez is up for any challenge.

He was born visually impaired and over time lost his sight altogether.

"I thought to myself, 'if I work hard at, this I can go far,'" Perez said.

Goalball is designed for athletes who are blind or visually impaired.The object of the game is to score by rolling a 2-3 pound ball with bells in it across the floor so that it crosses the opposing team's goal line.

Perez loves playing for his school, but soon he'll play in front of a much bigger crowd. He's one of six athletes selected to travel to the World games in Hungary next month.

"I can't wait to play, this is truly a dream come true for me," Perez said.

On June 12, Perez will head to Ft. Wayne, Indiana to train and play in the National Championships, prior to the World Games in Hungary.

A successful GoFundMe page along with monetary donations from the Lion’s Club, Child Protective Services and other supporters have raised the required $4,000 for travel expenses, ensuring Perez could go.

