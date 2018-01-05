14-year-old among three victims shot at Saginaw skate park

SAGINAW, Texas -- Three people, including a 14-year-old, were rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital on Thursday evening after being shot at a local skate park.

Saginaw police responded to the park near Highland Middle School just before 7 p.m. to find the young teen, along with two other victims, both 20.

None of the injuries appear life-threatening, according to MedStar, which transported the trio to the hospital.

Saginaw police and Fort Worth officers swarmed a nearby neighborhood to search for the suspects.

Around 8 o'clock, what looked to be a teenage male was taken into custody near a home on Stafford Station Drive. A female teen was also detained.

Saginaw Capt. Russ Ragsdale said the male is a suspect, and that the girl is a person of interest.

Investigators were still trying to determine what led to the shooting late Thursday, as evidence markers were put down to signal shell casings.

© 2018 WFAA-TV