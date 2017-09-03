14 evacuees hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure in Bastrop

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Bastrop officials said several Houston evacuees were transported to the hospital Saturday night after they were exposed to carbon monoxide.

Officials said the leak was at a shelter located at 184 Woodland Court in Bastrop. Six minors were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center and eight adults were taken to two other area hospitals. Four of the patients were unconscious.

The leak was attributed to a tankless water heater vent that was disconnected, officials said.

