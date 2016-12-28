SAPD: 12-year-old boy shot in neck, expected to survive

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a 12-year-old boy was shot in the neck Tuesday while traveling on the highway on San Antonio's northeast side.

The San Antonio Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Loop 410 near the Nacogdoches Road exit.

The victim's 16-year-old cousin had picked him up, and they were reportedly driving in the fast lane when the shooter's car pulled up behind them.

Police believe someone inside a Dodge Challenger or Charger opened fire and struck the passenger's side of the car with the victim inside.

His cousin immediately took the victim to Northeast Baptist Hospital. His injuries were originally reported as life-threatening, and he was transported to University Hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

Investigators are also searching for a car with light covers on the back, according to SAPD.

(© 2016 KENS)