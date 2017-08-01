12 people injured in San Antonio crash, including 7 children

SAN ANTONIO - At least 12 people have been hurt in an accident on Southwest Military Drive, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The San Antonio Police Department says that of the 12 victims, seven were children and five were adults. Two children and two of the adults have been transferred to hospitals with priority 1 status (including the driver) while the rest of the victims were transferred priority 2.

The accident happened at 4000 Southwest Military Dr. SAPD says that the driver of a silver Ford pickup was suffering from a mental crisis and had injured himself at home before driving his truck and causing the crashes. The driver was combative when he was detained and has been placed under emergency detention at SAMMC.

SAPD spokesman Officer Doug Greene said the driver struck more than 10 cars, including a suburban where passengers were thrown out of the vehicle.

"I was just in my office and I heard the noise. It was loud. I thought, oh my God this is loud," witness Sandra Huerta recalled. "I just heard the cops coming and I thought what was that loud noise? But I didn't think it was that."

The driver ended up near the intersection of SW Military Drive and Bynum. He drove into the side of Steven Aldaco's mobile home. Police said the crash caused a television to hit a child who was inside the mobile home but the child did not have to get treated at a hospital.

"My wife, she stayed with the grandchildren. She came running and said, somebody hit us. Somebody hit the house," Aldaco said. "Things changed all of a sudden. Now we have, we have no place to go for now."

The case remains under investigation.

