SAN ANTONIO – Nothing but net!

San Antonio 10-year-old, Roderick McKinley, made a buzzer beater from about half court for the win.

McKinley plays for the S.A. Raiders for Stone Oak Athletics.

The team was playing against the Junior Broncos when he took the game-winning shot.

The final score was 12-11 and McKinley scored five of those points.

See the full video below:

