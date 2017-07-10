KHOU
1-year-old killed after wandering onto Texas highway

Kris Kirst and KYTX , KYTX 11:58 AM. CDT July 10, 2017

ATHENS - ATHENS, Texas -- A 1-year-old was killed late Sunday night after wandering into a busy roadway near Athens.

According to a DPS preliminary crash report, the accident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night on Highway 175 east, near Athens. The child wandered away from a nearby residence and into the roadway, and was struck by Honda Civic, driven by 30-year-old Vu Pham of Garland. 

The child, 1-year-old Santiago Sanchez, did not survive.

The investigation is on-going.

