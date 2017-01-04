1 dead, 1 injured in Allen police officer-involved shooting

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ALLEN, TEXAS - A Plano man is dead following a shooting involving Allen Police over the weekend.



Allen police said it happened in the 700 block of South Jupiter Road, near a neighborhood just north of Bethany Drive.



Police say someone reported people in a white pick-up shining flashlights around the area and honking the horn for quite some time. Officers tried to make a traffic stop.



The suspects evaded for a bit. And then once stopped, as officers approached, police say the driver then tried to run over officers and they opened fire.



One person was injured. 21-year-old ark Guirguis of Plano was killed. Guirguis had an active warrant for his arrest for evading arrest.

The vehicle was reported stolen by the Dallas Police Department.



The Texas Rangers are investigating.

