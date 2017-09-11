Pilot, 9-year-old girl killed in Gillespie County plane crash

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – The pilot of a plane and his 9-year-old passenger were killed in a plane crash Sunday evening near Stonewall, The Texas Department of Public Safety said.
DPS said Shane Lee Buck, 39, was flying his Rans Coyote II plane when it crashed in a pasture shortly before 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Buck and the 9-year-old girl whom DPS did not identify Monday morning both died in the crash, around one mile south of Stonewall.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
