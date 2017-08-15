Argument over military branches led to deadly beating, witness says

Ross Barrow. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN, Texas -- A person has been charged with murder after police said they found him allegedly kicking and stomping a 57-year-old man who later died Sunday night.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers were initially called to a suspicious vehicle along the 2500 block of West Anderson Lane, just west of Burnet Road, around 8:50 p.m. Aug. 13.

While responding to that call, police said one of the officers "happened to look in another direction and saw the suspect, Ross Barrow, fighting with the man." Both of the officers ran toward them. The 57-year-old man, later identified as Allen Niedermann, was motionless on the ground as Barrow, 30, was seen kicking and stomping on him.

Police said Barrow was also observed picking up Niedermann by the back of his shirt throwing him several feet and landing on his face, after which Barrow was seen jumping in the air and stomping down on the man with his right foot.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene to assist officers in trying to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene at 9:34 p.m. The Travis County Medical Examiner determined that he died from blunt force trauma.

While at the Austin Police Homicide office, a witness to the altercation stated that he, Barrow and Niedermann were hanging out outside and drinking alcoholic beverages when Barrow and Niedermann began discussing the military branches they served in. The witness said that the argument escalated when he heard Barrow state that he was going to kill Niedermann and began attacking him.

Barrow has been charged with first-degree murder and has a bond set at $100,000.

© 2017 KVUE-TV