Man charged in case where body found 'decomposing' inside Travis County home

Skye McMillion, 24.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas -- The Travis County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the case where a man was found decomposing inside of his home in Dripping Springs Sunday.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home along Sandy Beach Road for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m., July 23 after the man's employer called to report that he hadn't shown up for work for several days.

Inside the home, deputies found a body “that was in an advanced stage of decomposition."

After completing an autopsy report Monday, detectives arrested Skye McMillion, 24, in connection to the death and charged him with "tampering with or fabricating physical evidence", a second-degree felony. He's being held in the Travis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Detectives said criminal charges for McMillion could be added or changed after the Medical Examiner's Office report is complete.

The investigation is ongoing.

