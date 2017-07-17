Dog that attacked Manor boy euthanized, police say

Child bitten by dog in Manor, Texas. (Photo: Manor Police Department)

MANOR, Texas – The dog that attacked a 7-year-old boy in Manor on July 3 has been euthanized, police said Monday.

According to Manor police, the dog was put down by a veterinarian on July 14 after police discovered the dog bit another child in 2014 when it was living in Travis County. MPD added the owner of the dog also requested the dog be put down. The dog was surrendered to Manor police after the July 3 attack.

Police said it “will not be pursuing felony criminal charges for Attack by Dog at this time. The four citations issued to the owner still stand.”



