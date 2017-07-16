DPS: 2 dead in crash near Lockhart

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas – A section of FM 2001 northwest of Lockhart has reopened after a crash killed two people Sunday afternoon.

A DPS spokesperson tells KVUE a tractor trailer left FM 2001 near SH 130 and struck a tree. The tractor-trailer caught fire, and DPS said the driver and passenger in the truck died at the scene. The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management said around 10:05 p.m. Sunday that FM 2001 had reopened.

The names of those killed in the crash have not been released, pending notification of their families.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

