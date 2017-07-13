Burn ban issued for Austin parks, greenbelts and preserves

Fire line (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) on Wednesday said it is temporarily prohibiting the building of fires and grilling in all city parks, greenbelts and preserves due to "dangerous fire conditions."

PARD said the ban is effective immediately, and "includes the use of wood or charcoal BBQ pits/grills/smokers." Propane stoves are still allowed, but only in designated picnic areas.

APD Park police and PARD's Park Rangers will be enforcing the ban in parks and greenbelts, and those in violation of the burn ban could see fines between $300 and $500.

PARD said it "will continue to evaluate fire conditions and will lift the ban as soon as it is safe to do so." Smoking is always prohibited in City of Austin parks, per city ordinance.

