Man assaulted roommate over dog's death, police say

AUSTIN, Texas – A man has been charged with assault after police say he assaulted a roommate he accused of killing their dog.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Derek Sweitzer was arrested July 6 on a felony charge of assault with injury strangulation. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in the 8200 block of RM 620 after Sweitzer called police to report he had not seen his Chihuahua.

The affidavit stated Sweitzer’s roommate, who is the owner of the dog, told Sweitzer he could not find the dog and was feeling suicidal. Police said Sweitzer told them that he looked through the dumpsters near their apartment and found the dog’s body.

According to the affidavit, “Sweitzer said he became very upset” when he found the dog dead. Sweitzer told police he pushed and pulled his roommate, causing him to fall and hit the dumpster. The affidavit stated Sweitzer admitted to pinning his roommate down but denied choking him. The victim told police Sweitzer did choke him so he couldn’t breathe and that his vision became blurry. Police also said in the affidavit that Sweitzer admitted to killing the dog when he stepped on the dog by accident.

Sweitzer was booked into the Travis County Jail on July 6 on $10,000 bond. He is not listed as an inmate in the jail as of July 10. If convicted on the assault charge, Sweitzer faces up to 10 years in prison.

