Union Pacific: 12 rail cars derail in overnight storms

Union Pacific train cars blown off the tracks near Thrall, Texas during Feb. 20, 2017 storms. (Photo: Cori Coffin, KVUE)

THRALL, TEXAS - Twelve train cars derailed from wind during overnight storms, Union Pacific said.

UP said they were alerted to the derailment around 1 a.m. Monday, and that 11 of the cars were in one group. The cars that derailed were carrying vehicles and destined to St. Louis.

Union Pacific said it anticipated their crews will be on scene for the better part of the day and into the night righting the cars.

