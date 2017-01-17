Passerby helps family escape SE Austin home fire

Fire at a home near FM 812 and Creedmoor on Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo: JP Harrington, KVUE)

AUSTIN, Texas -- A passerby is being credited for helping a family escape their home after they saw smoke coming from it late Monday night.

The passerby knocked on the door of the home near FM 812 and Creedmoor around 11:30 p.m. Monday and woke up the residents of the home.

Austin Fire Department said the fire started in the kitchen, but added the cause is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

