Hearing set over Planned Parenthood funding

AUSTIN, Texas -- A federal judge is expected to hear arguments Tuesday over whether Texas can pull Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood.

According to KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman, health experts estimate the nonprofit stands to lose $4 million in funding if the judge rules in Texas’ favor. Planned Parenthood representatives estimate such a loss would impact 11,000 low-income women. The hearing is expected to last three days.

None of the money provided by Texas Medicaid pays for abortions, meaning the $4 million loss would affect other services like cancer screenings, family planning and prenatal care.

Planned Parenthood states on their website that 80 percent of their services is for birth control, Pap smears and STI testing. Three percent is for abortions, which is not funded by Medicaid. The rest is for services which includes cervical cancer screenings and breast exams.

The case being heard Tuesday has a tight turnaround because Planned Parenthood faces being kicked off Medicaid by Jan. 21. Texas has been moving to cut off Medicaid funding since the undercover video scandal in 2015. Other states have tried to kick Planned Parenthood out of Medicaid, but judges ruled it illegal in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Other options do exist for family planning care in Texas, including the Healthy Texas Women Program that was started in July 2016. The program for low-income women has more than 114,000 Texans enrolled as of Dec. 1, 2016.

