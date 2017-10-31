Texas sisters feed Astros during World Series

Just as the bases have been at times during the 2017 World Series, the kitchen at Farm & Flame is loaded.

“Everything we do is scratch made, so you can taste the difference,” says Heather Worrell, the company’s founder. “I think they can taste the love in the food.”

The produce filling the fridge and shelves at Farm & Flame is as fresh as the Astros’ dos from tomatoes to cilantro to Brussel sprouts.

The company truly got its start nearly 20 years ago when Worrell moved from Texas, where her family has a home near San Antonio and a ranch about an hour south of Houston, to Malibu. Growing up, she says her mother taught her a love of cooking, while her father helped teach her how to smoke meats.

“When I moved to California, I couldn’t find good BBQ,” she says.

Worrell ended up making her own, often serving it at parties and getting rave reviews from friends, who encouraged her to start catering.

Two years ago, she decided to make the business her full-time job, asking her sister Sunni Duncan to move her family out to California to help.

“We wanted to do a food truck and it’s turned into all of this,” Duncan laughs. Farm & Flame now has two food trucks, a custom-built 22-foot smoker and a fully functional kitchen in Westlake Village.

“We do Texas BBQ and Tex-Mex with a bit of California fresh flavor,” says Duncan.

You could say the venture has been a home run. They’ve fed about 20 MLB teams that have visited Dodger Stadium, as well as the LA Rams.

“We don’t claim to be diet, but we’re heathy because we use quality ingredients. We use fresh ingredients,” explains Duncan’s husband Daniel. “We don’t make anything that came from a bottle originally. It’s all scratch-made.”

Last week, the company got a call to serve the Astros lunch ahead of Games 1 and 2.

“It was exciting. Very, very exciting. Your heart starts beating a little faster,” Duncan says.

When asked if any menu items changed, as the team’s performance did from one night to the next, Worrell laughs.

“We did our Wagyu tri-tip,” she says. “That had to be it.”

