Texas RenFest will not host Middlelands music festival in 2018

Thousands of people attend the first ever Middlelands festival on the grounds of the Texas Renaissance Festival.

TODD MISSION, Texas -- The Texas Renaissance Festival announced Friday it will not host the Middlelands music festival next year.

The event, which was held in Todd Mission at the Texas Renaissance Festival grounds earlier this month, featured three days of music and camping. More than 60,000 people attended the festival.

Neighbors voiced their concerns about Middlelands Thursday during a town hall meeting.

Texas Renaissance Festival general manager Terre Albert said in a statement:

“TRF is always looking for new ways to bring fun and magic to the Houston area, which is why we partnered with Insomniac, C3 Events and Live Nation, to create the Middlelands music festival on our grounds. Middlelands was a great success and brought over 60,000 people to the area from all over the country and the world. However, after a meeting with executive leadership and based on Texas Renaissance Festival’s overall mission, we’ve have made the decision to not move forward in hosting the event again.”

© 2017 KHOU-TV