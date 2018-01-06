Texas Lottery confirms 2 winning Mega Millions tickets in Houston area

HOUSTON - The Texas Lottery confirms two stores in the Houston area sold Mega Millions tickets which matched 5 out 5 numbers during Friday's drawing.
Officials say one of the tickets earned a $1 million prize, matching five out of five numbers. The second ticket earned a $3 million prize, matching five out of five numbers plus a multiplier.
#BREAKING: @TexasLottery confirms 2 tickets in #HOU-area matched 5 of 5 #MegaMillions numbers. 1 won $1M, the other won $3M. Here are the lucky stores::: #khou11 pic.twitter.com/SNKY5Q6q6F— Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) January 6, 2018
Friday night's Mega Millions was the fourth-largest jackpot of its kind. The winning numbers drawn were: 28, 30, 39, 59 and 70, with a Mega Ball of 10 (and a Megaplier option at 3x).
A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket in Florida matched all the numbers for a jackpot worth an estimated $450 million, a lottery official said early Saturday.
The Texas Lottery says the Humble location sold the $3 million ticket and the Baytown location sold the $1 million ticket.
Check your ticket! Below are the lucky locations:
Stagecoach Liquor
8142 FM 1960 E
Humble, TX 77346
Angel's Gas & Grocery
3520 N Main Street
Baytown, TX 77521
