Texas EquuSearch looking for missing 17-year-old Baytown girl

Texas EquuSearch is searching for 17-year-old Vanessa Macias of Baytown, who has been missing since early this week. (Photo: Texas EquuSearch, Custom)

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Texas EquuSearch is searching for 17-year-old Vanessa Macias of Baytown, who has been missing since early this week.

EquuSearch officials say Vanessa was last seen walking near Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown on Tuesday wearing a light blue, short-sleeved shirt under another light blue, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white Vans tennis shoes. She has long, dark brown hair below her shoulders.

Anyone with information on Vanessa’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Goose Creek ISD Police Department at (281)-802-7769 or Texas EquuSearch at (281)-309-9500.

(© 2017 KHOU)