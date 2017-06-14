Texas City police rescue woman from car submerged in water

Texas City police rescue woman from submerged car.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Texas City police rescued a woman from a car submerged in water.

According to Texas City PD, police received a call on Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. that a car left the road in the 1000 block of Dike Rd. and was submerged with the driver inside.

Police arrived to find the car upside down in the water and were able to get the woman out of the car. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and later released.

Texas City PD says it is unclear what caused the accident and it is under investigation.

