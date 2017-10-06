Texas City PD: One dead, one injured in wrong-way crash

One person is dead and another is critically injured after a wrong-way crash in Texas City Friday night. (Photo: KHOU)

TEXAS CITY, Texas - One person is dead and another is critically injured after a wrong-way crash in Texas City Friday night.

Texas City police responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of State Highway 146 South.

Police say the driver of a Dodge Ram 2500 was going northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway and crashed into a concrete retainer wall before colliding head-on with a white Ford pickup truck.

The driver of the Dodge Ram died on scene, officials say. The driver of the Ford was transported by Life Flight to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston for possible life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of those involved at this time.

