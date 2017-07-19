Texas City Commissioner back at work after deadly crash

Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney returned to worked on Wednesday for the first time since being charged in a deadly crash.

Haney, 53, was charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter in a fatal accident that happened just after midnight on July 3. Haney allegedly swerved off the Gulf Freeway and side-swiped a pickup truck.

Two people, 59-year-old Van Duoc Le and his 33-year-old son Phue Hong Le, were killed in the crash. Police said they were securing equipment in the back of their truck. in a grassy area along the right shoulder of the freeway.

Haney was detained at the scene on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Police said that after a battery of tests conducted by both GPD and Texas DPS Troopers, Haney was arrested.

Court documents also state that she admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash happened.

The results of the blood tests haven't been released yet.

