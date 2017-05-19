Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender arrested in Louisiana

Johnny June Mason Jr.

HOUSTON - A Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender has been arrested in Louisiana.

Johnny June Mason Jr., 48, was captured in Baton Rouge. He was wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

In 1990, Mason was convicted in Louisiana of aggravated rape and aggravated crime against nature involving a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

His last known address was in Harris County and he had been a fugitive since June 2016.

