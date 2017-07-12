KHOU
Texans in aisle 3: Reader, cheerleaders encourage kids to eat smart

Texans lineman D.J. Reader signed autographs and talking training camp during TORO's Kids Club Eat and Play Smart.

Jason Bristol, KHOU 11:27 PM. CDT July 12, 2017

HOUSTON - Houston Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader and Texans Cheerleaders are encouraging children to eat and play smart.
 
Reader and the cheerleaders, as well as
Houston Texans mascot TORO, hosted TORO's Kids Club Eat and Play Smart on Tuesday at Kroger on Studemont Street in Houston.
 
Reader says he's ready for training camp, which starts on July 26.
 
Six lucky children were selected from a raffle to compete in the Supermarket Sweep Contest with the cheerleaders. The winner received Texans game tickets and sideline passes. 
 

