HOUSTON - Houston Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader and Texans Cheerleaders are encouraging children to eat and play smart.

Reader and the cheerleaders, as well as

Houston Texans mascot TORO, hosted TORO's Kids Club Eat and Play Smart on Tuesday at Kroger on Studemont Street in Houston.

Reader says he's ready for training camp, which starts on July 26.

Six lucky children were selected from a raffle to compete in the Supermarket Sweep Contest with the cheerleaders. The winner received Texans game tickets and sideline passes.

