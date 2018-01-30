Temporary restraining order lifted for Montrose bridge lights

The bridges over Highway 59 near the Montrose area and Museum District are finally lit up just in time for the Super Bowl! (Photo: KHOU)

The Montrose Management District had a victory Tuesday which will turn back on the Montrose bridge lights.

A judge lifted the temporary restraining order which means the District can now pay its overdue electric bill for the lights.

The District hasn't been able to spend any money due to a legal battle for the past three months.

The lights were shut off on Jan. 19, but they were turned back on Saturday thanks to donations, including one from Mayor Sylvester Turner.

For now, no more donations are needed.

