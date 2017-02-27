Teen recovering at home after car falls off parking garage

An image of Andrew Sommer. (Photo: Courtesy of family)

HOUSTON - The teen whose car plunged off a parking garage and crashed into the shopping center below is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

HPD confirms that 16-year-old Andrew Sommer was in the process of parking when he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed through the safety wall. The car dropped seven stories and ended up inside the Westheimer Plumbing Hardware store.

His father gave an update on his injuries on Monday evening and said his son never lost consciousness during the crash.

Andrew did suffer some injuries including biting a hole in his tongue, cracking a vertebra and requiring stitches to his arm and leg.

His father called the injuries minor considering what happened. Many people are calling his survival a miracle.

Doctors said he needs two months to recover from the crash.

