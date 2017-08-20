Teen killed, another injured in Cypress accident

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A teen was killed and another is in critical condition after an accident in Cypress late Saturday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 10 p.m. on Queenslake Drive at Cypress Rosehill Road.

Deputies say a teenage girl was driving westbound when she lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road, hitting a concrete culvert.

HCSO says a teenage girl was in the passenger seat and died. The driver was transported by Memorial Hermann Life Flight, and she is in critical condition.

Investigators believe speed was a factor.

