Teen found dead behind church school
The body of a missing 14-year-old boy was found behind a northwest side Catholic church and school Wednesday morning. The school grounds keeper saw the teen near some bleachers and thought he was asleep. After cleaning up grafitti the teen apparently lef
KHOU 4:28 PM. CST February 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Medical examiner: HFD firefighter caused crash on purpose
-
New claims of friends sneaking into Super Bowl 51
-
44-year-old man missing
-
Family disputes suspect's cause of death
-
32 arrested in Harris Co. Pct. 4 prostitution bust during Super Bowl week
-
Gulf Freeway shutdown - 6:02 a.m. update
-
Son of helicopter crash victim remembers father
-
Reaction To Teacher Fired For Porn Past
-
Father with son riding lawnmower on I45 charged
-
WATCH: Suspect SUV catches fire after crashing into gas pump
More Stories
-
HPD: Missing teen's body found behind Houston schoolFeb. 8, 2017, 11:17 a.m.
-
Chase ends in fiery crash at Houston gas stationFeb. 8, 2017, 10:58 a.m.
-
HPD: 'Several' investigators assigned to Tom Brady…Feb. 8, 2017, 1:51 p.m.