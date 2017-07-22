Tee Pee Motel offers visitors a bit of nostalgia

WHARTON, Texas – The Tee Pee Motel and RV Park is an offbeat destination offering business travelers and guests a relaxing stay along Highway 59 in Wharton.

This Texas attraction hosts visitors from Texas and beyond who are in search of a peaceful, one-of-a-kind experience. And, it is one of only a few teepee-themed lodges still in operation in the country.

The Tee Pee Motel features 10 stucco, air-conditioned and perfectly aligned lodges each decorated with artifacts and decor representing Native American culture.

Each Tee Pee includes a private bathroom, handmade quilt and modern conveniences.

Photos: Escape to the Tee Pee Motel and RV Park in Wharton

Originally built in 1942, the motel closed in the early ‘80s due to a newly expanded Interstate system which moved the flow of traffic away from the motel.

In 2004, Wharton County native Barbara Woods and her husband, Byron, purchased the property after winning a $49 million dollar lottery jackpot. They were committed to restoring the property and bringing it back to life. The motel was reopened in October 2006 with an RV park located behind the tee pees.

Events such as family reunions, birthday parties and fairs have been hosted in the backyard behind the teepees.

Wharton is located about fifty miles southwest of Houston and has a population of 8,785 according to the last U.S. Census.

Visit the Tee Pee Motel and RV Park

