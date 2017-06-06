Teacher who named student 'most likely to become a terrorist' no longer with district

A number of Channelview ISD teachers are being disciplined after naming a student “most likely to become a terrorist.” (Photo: KHOU)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas -- A teacher who named a student "most likely to become a terrorist" is no longer with Channelview ISD, district officials confirmed Tuesday.

District officials released a statement Tuesday saying, "We have concluded our investigation and the teacher responsible is no longer employed by the district."

Seventh grader Lizeth Villanueva got the certificate during a mock awards ceremony this week at Anthony Aguirre Junior High. Lizeth says the teacher who signed it handed out certificates to a number of students while other teachers watched and laughed.

“She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings," Lizeth said. “She was laughing about it.”

After the story went viral, on Facebook, a parent fumed. Latonya Robinson posted a photo of an award given to her daughter for “Most likely to Blend in with White People.”

“This was a joke from my daughter’s teacher,” Robinson wrote. “But I don’t like it. This is stupidity.”

A petition also circulated calling for the teacher's termination.

© 2017 KHOU-TV