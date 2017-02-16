Teacher killed in Montgomery County crash

Jenny Runnels was killed in a crash on FM 2854 in Montgomery County. (Scott Engle photo)

A teacher was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday night in Montgomery County and her young daughter was seriously hurt.

Jenny Runnels was a teacher at Lone Star Elementary School in the Montgomery Independent School District. Her daughter is a 4th grade student there. The 10-year-old girl remains in Texas Children’s Hospital.

They were in a Yukon on FM 2854 near Honea Egypt when an Impala apparently crossed the center line and crashed into them, crushing the front end of the Yukon.

The young man driving the Impala was also killed. His name hasn’t been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Lone Star’s principal sent out a letter to parents Thursday notifying them about the accident. She said extra counselors would be on hand this week for students and staff.

