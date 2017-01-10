1 hurt in pipeline fire along Houston Ship Channel

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters from Highlands responded to a pipeline fire reported along the Houston Ship Channel overnight.

At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday firefighters were spraying a tank near the Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Company in the 1200 block of Sheldon Road. Firefighters from Sheldon were called in to assist.

Sources at the scene tell KHOU 11 News that workers were repairing a pipeline late Monday when a fire broke out just before midnight. One contractor was hurt but has already been released from the hospital.

As of 4 a.m. the fire appeared to be contained. The U.S. Coast Guard said the spill was minimal and cleanup efforts were underway.