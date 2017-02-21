SWAT standoff ends without injuries at SW Houston motel

HOUSTON – A Houston Police SWAT team helped bring a standoff to a peaceful end is at a motel along the Southwest Freeway.

Around 4 a.m. someone called 911 after witnessing a man apparently holding people against their will at the motel, which is located not far from S. Gessner. Police believed the man was armed.

Negotiators were called to the scene, but police are still trying to determine if the people who were with the suspect in the motel were indeed there by force.

The suspect was taken into custody after about an hour.

