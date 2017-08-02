SWAT responds to barricaded suspect inside NE Houston home

SWAT is responding to a call about a person barricaded inside a home in northeast Houston. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - SWAT is responding to a call about a person barricaded inside a home in northeast Houston.

Authorities are on the scene at a home in the 11300 block of Raincove Drive.

The scene on Raincove Dr. in NE Harris County. SWAT is here. I'm working to learn more about the person barricaded inside the home #khou11 pic.twitter.com/jAPcugU7Gk — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 2, 2017

Police say the call started as a 911 hang-up, and it escalated from there. Police are working to confirm whether a second person might be in the home.

