KHOU
Close

SWAT responds to barricaded suspect inside NE Houston home

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:07 PM. CDT August 02, 2017

HOUSTON - SWAT is responding to a call about a person barricaded inside a home in northeast Houston.

Authorities are on the scene at a home in the 11300 block of Raincove Drive.

Police say the call started as a 911 hang-up, and it escalated from there. Police are working to confirm whether a second person might be in the home.

Stay with KHOU.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories