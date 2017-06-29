Swap Shop: The Houston Zoo's best kept secret

The Houston Zoo Swap Shop facilitates curiosity among visitors to the zoo.

Share This Story

The Houston Zoo is full of cool things to see and, in some cases, touch, but you might not know about the zoo's best-kept secret: the Naturally Wild Swap Shop.

Swap what?

Tucked under the blue tarp between the giraffe exhibit and the petting zoo, the shop is one of the most unique parts of the zoo. Lined with shelves of bones, stones and even cones, The Swap Shop is all about getting kids engaged with nature.

“We want you to get out in nature and find cool things like rocks or maybe seashells, even acorns,” Sara Riger, one of the full-time employees, told a group of children gathered around her.

Sara Riger, a 13-year Houston Zoo employee, holds Charles the chuckwalla, while answering questions about the reptile.

Riger is holding Charles, a San Esteban chuckwalla, next to the shop’s aquarium.

As she answers questions about the 30-year-old reptile – “Charles is an old man,” she says – Riger also explains why the group should make a return trip to the shop.

“If you go out and find some things out, say at the beach or the woods, and you find treasures. You can bring them in here and trade them for things we have in here,” she said.

Trading up

Across the room, one of those trades is underway. The shop’s other full-time employee, Suzanne Jurek, is chatting with two young siblings who brought in a bag of goodies.

“What did you bring today?” Jurek asks little Annabelle.

“A flower,” the little girl answers proudly, before pulling out a stick, a shell and a rock.

“A lot of times, people think it’s just a plain rock. It is never just a rock. There’s always something interesting about it,” says Jurek.

Suzanne Jurek helps two traders, a young brother and sister, turn in a flower, rock and shell.

This particular rock, she says, is quartz and she coaches the kids to repeat the word after her.

“Quartz!” Annabelle’s little brother says.

Jurek started at the zoo back in 2003, joining the Swap Shop in 2011 and loving every minute of it.

“It’s always so inspiring to get to see when a little light bulb goes on over a kid’s head. You know that you’ve lit a spark,” she says. “If you can light a spark in them, get them interested in nature and wanting to take care of it, you’ve saved the world.”

The rules of the Swap Shop are fairly simple: children can bring up to three items they find in nature with a few exceptions.

Items you can trade

Clean shells

Clean bones (except bird bones)

Antlers, teeth and claws

Snake sheds (found in nature)

Rocks and minerals

Fossils

Pinecones, nuts, seeds and seed pods

Plant materials

Deceased insects, spiders and butterflies

Nature journals (photos, art, stories)

Dry sand

Casts of animal footprints



Items you cannot trade

Items from Zoo Grounds

Items from State & National Parks

Arrowheads or Native American Artifacts

Bird Parts (feathers, eggs, nests, etc.)

Intentionally Killed Vertebrates

Mounted Vertebrates

Dried Seahorses or Coral

Live Plants or Animals

“Robot legs”

Jurek and Riger know getting kids excited about nature means they themselves have to be excited about nature.

“Our job is to make sure that they go home thinking that that little clam shell they brought in is the coolest thing they’ve ever seen,” Riger says.

That means answering questions about the zoo creatures that visit the Swap Shop and, on occasion, those about Riger’s legs.

“They’re different, aren’t they? They look different than yours do,” she says to one boy who asked about her “robot legs.”