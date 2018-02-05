Family: Driver tried to run away after crashing into N. Houston home

HOUSTON – A driver plowed into a home in north Houston early Monday, causing extensive damage.

Family members were inside the home sleeping when they heard the crash. They say they thought something fell from the sky. When they saw the driver trying to run away, they pinned him down until police arrived.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. on Biscayne Way near John Alber, just north of Little York.

Houston police say a family of four was sleeping upstairs in the home when the SUV plowed into the garage and part of the dining and living room.

Fortunately there were no injuries, but family members say they are shocked and angry.

Police say the suspect showed signs of being intoxicated and was taken into custody at the scene.

