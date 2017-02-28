SUV driver killed in early-morning rollover near Sheldon

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver on Highway 90 early Tuesday. (Photo: KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver on Highway 90 early Tuesday.

A wrecker driver reportedly spotted a silver SUV that rolled several times off of the roadway.

Deputies determined the vehicle was traveling northbound near Sheldon Road when for some reason the driver left the road. The man died at the scene. There were no other injuries.

The subsequent cleanup and investigation shut down parts of the roadway for several hours.

