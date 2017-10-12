Suspect captured after high-speed chase ends in Jefferson County

A suspect is in custody after authorities say he led them on a high-speed chase on the East Freeway that eventually ended near Port Arthur. (Photo: KHOU)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas - A suspect is in custody after authorities say he led them on a high-speed chase on the East Freeway that eventually ended near Port Arthur.

Just before 1 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a high-speed chase pursuit coming into their county. Houston police and other agencies were pursuing a Challenger Hellcat.

Officials say at one point during the chase, the suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Mohmed abu-Shlieba, showed what appeared to be a long gun. After he exited onto State Highway 73 toward Port Arthur, the car ran out of gas, and the suspect bailed out of the vehicle. He was caught a short time later in a pasture.

Authorities say abu-Shlieba was turned over to the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and taken back to Houston. They say he was wanted on at least one felony warrant.

Deputies believe abu-Shlieba had prior charges of evading arrest. A deputy we spoke with does not believe a long gun was found in the car.

