Suspect accused of assaulting SBISD students in custody

Jose Luis Sanchez, 40, is charged with assault. (HPD) (Photo: Homer, Michelle)

HOUSTON - Houston police have arrested a suspect accused of grabbing two Spring Branch ISD students earlier this week.

Jose Luis Sanchez, 40, is charged with assault.

Two Northbrook High School seniors say the man grabbed them while they were waking to school Wednesday morning.

"The Hispanic male approached her and grabbed her buttocks and this female student fought this individual off, he jumped into a white SUV and drove off from the scene," HPD Capt. David Angelo said.

The second girl said the same thing happened to her.

Police are still looking for another suspect who exposed himself to two Spring Woods Middle School students on Thursday. He was driving a gray, four-door car.

© 2018 KHOU-TV