Air 11 video: Surveying storm damage from the sky

A tour from the sky of damage in Houston and surrounding areas following Valentine's Day storms and tornadoes.

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:19 PM. CST February 14, 2017

HOUSTON - Air 11 and Drone 11 spent the afternoon taking an aerial tour of the damage caused by storms and confirmed tornadoes on Tuesday.

If there was any doubt about how significant these storms were, an aerial view brings a quick confirmation.

Take an aerial tour of the hardest-hit areas below.

WHARTON

RAW: Air 11 over storm damage in Wharton

 

EL CAMPO

RAW: Air 11 over storm damage in El Campo

 

FORT BEND COUNTY

RAW: Air 11 over storm damage in Fort Bend County

 

VAN VLECK

RAW: Air 11 over Van Vleck storm damage

 

STAFFORD

WATCH: Drone 11 surveys Stafford storm damage


 

Aerial Views: Drone 11 surveys Stafford storm damage

 

