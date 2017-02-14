Drone 11 flew over buildings in Stafford damaged Tuesday by severe weather.

HOUSTON - Air 11 and Drone 11 spent the afternoon taking an aerial tour of the damage caused by storms and confirmed tornadoes on Tuesday.

If there was any doubt about how significant these storms were, an aerial view brings a quick confirmation.

Take an aerial tour of the hardest-hit areas below.

WHARTON

RAW: Air 11 over storm damage in Wharton

EL CAMPO

RAW: Air 11 over storm damage in El Campo

FORT BEND COUNTY

RAW: Air 11 over storm damage in Fort Bend County

VAN VLECK

RAW: Air 11 over Van Vleck storm damage

STAFFORD

WATCH: Drone 11 surveys Stafford storm damage





Aerial Views: Drone 11 surveys Stafford storm damage

