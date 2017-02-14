HOUSTON - Air 11 and Drone 11 spent the afternoon taking an aerial tour of the damage caused by storms and confirmed tornadoes on Tuesday.
If there was any doubt about how significant these storms were, an aerial view brings a quick confirmation.
Take an aerial tour of the hardest-hit areas below.
WHARTON
RAW: Air 11 over storm damage in Wharton
EL CAMPO
RAW: Air 11 over storm damage in El Campo
FORT BEND COUNTY
RAW: Air 11 over storm damage in Fort Bend County
VAN VLECK
RAW: Air 11 over Van Vleck storm damage
STAFFORD
WATCH: Drone 11 surveys Stafford storm damage
Aerial Views: Drone 11 surveys Stafford storm damage
