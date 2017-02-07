Super Bowl sets single-event high for StubHub

Super Bowl LI set records for online ticket seller StubHub, according to statistics provided to USA TODAY Sports.
Even though prices for the game were down 12% from Super Bowl 50, StubHub actually sold 20% more tickets than a year ago. The increased volume of sales resulted in a 4% gain in overall sales, making Super Bowl LI the highest-selling single-day even in StubHub history.
“That was something we did not expect,” StubHub President Scott Cutler told USA TODAY Sports. “It was a very active market, and we sold a thousand tickets alone just on Sunday.”
The most expensive seat sold by StubHub to watch the New England Patriots topple the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history was $15,432 in one of the lower sections of Houston’s NRG Stadium. The cheapest seat was sold for $1,500 for an upper-corner seat.
Nearly a third of tickets purchased for Super Bowl LI were bought via a smart phones, the highest percentage mobile sales for a Super Bowl.
“I think the mobile transition was a major reason why we were able to sell so many tickets,” Cutler said.
Super Bowl LI, however, couldn't touch last year's World Series, closed out by the Chicago Cubs in a seven-game series. That remains in the lead for overall sales for a sporting event.
USA Today Sports
