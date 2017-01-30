KHOU
Super Bowl Host Committee welcomes world to Houston

Houston welcomes Super Bowl fans to the Space City.

HOUSTON - It's official, all eyes are on the Space City.

The NFL along with Mayor Sylvester Turner welcomed visitors to Houston Monday. Over 100,000 people have already gone through Discovery Green and the GRB so far.

The mayor thanked Metro, which has overhauled the public transportation system to accommodate all of the visitors over the next week. 

CenterPoint Energy is also making sure that there is enough power to cover all of the festivities.

The Atlanta Falcons touched down in Houston over the weekend and the New England Patriots are expected Monday afternoon. 

