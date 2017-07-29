Here's a coolp place to escape the heat! The Marriot Marquis Texas-shaped, rooftop pool. I was LIVE there several weeks ago, when I got to sample its cool waters.

HOUSTON - Houston hit 102° today, breaking the old record of 100° in 2015. July 29th, 2017 will always be remembered a true superlative. It was a day most probably spent inside, dreaming about the cooler days awaiting this fall. There's good news for folks who are simply sick of summer: a rare cold front sweeps through tonight. No, this one be one where you're grabbing a sweater, but it will reduce our humidity levels for several days.

A rare July cold front reduces our humidity levels Sunday thru Tuesday in Houston! Expect a few AM storms tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/k90fVJoyT7 — Brooks Garner (@BrooksKHOU) July 29, 2017

While highs will still reach the mid-90s, it'll feel more like a, "San Antonio summer day". The struggling succulents in your yard will be happy.

We may see a few thundershowers late tonight or early tomorrow as the front makes it through.

-Brooks

follow me on Facebook



Meteorologist Brooks Garner, KHOU 11 News. (2017)

© 2017 KHOU-TV